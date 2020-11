A Massive Fine Coming For A Secret Wedding CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:18s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:18s - Published A Massive Fine Coming For A Secret Wedding Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday night a Brooklyn synagogue that held the event will have to pay a $15,000 fine. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like