Half Of Staten Island Is About To Go Orange
COVID-19 infection rates are soaring in the borough, prompting more restrictions.
CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Parts Of Staten Island In Danger Of Becoming Orange Or Red ZonesLocal business owners and managers say they cannot deal with another potential shutdown. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports
'Staten Island Is A Serious Problem'Gov. Andrew Cuomo says parts of the borough have increasing COVID-19 positivity rates that could result in them becoming orange or red zones soon. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports