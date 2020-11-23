Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:08s - Published
Half Of Staten Island Is About To Go Orange

COVID-19 infection rates are soaring in the borough, prompting more restrictions.

CBS2's Jessica Layton reports


