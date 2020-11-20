Global  
 

The new Lamborghini Huracán STO - Giorgio Sanna and Leonardo Galante

Automobili Lamborghini presents the Lamborghini Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata: a road-homologated super sports car inspired by the racing heritage of Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s one-make race series with Huracán Super Trofeo EVO, as well as its three-time 24 Hours of Daytona-winning and two-time 12 Hours of Sebring-winning Huracán GT3 EVO.With its V10 naturally aspirated 640 hp (470 kW) power plant producing 565 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO delivers exhilarating acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 9.0 seconds and a top speed of 310 km/h.

However, its heart beats with the exhilaration and emotion of a racecar.

Superior aerodynamic efficiency, extensive use of lightweight materials, unfettered steering and first-class braking performance, ensure the Huracán STO delivers the emotion of a track experience on every road drive.


