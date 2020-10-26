Local elections offices prepare for third recount

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 10 minutes ago

It's expected to start Tuesday at 9 a.m.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Counties in Georgia are preparing for the latest Presidential election recount.

while the transition begins, counties in georgia are preparing for the latest recount.

It's expected to start tomorrow at nine a-m.

Unlike the audit last week ... that took place by hand ... this recount will be by machine we spoke with the houston county board of elections about how the recount will compare to the audit.

Andy holland/ election registration assistant houston county the recount shouldn't take nearly as long i don't expect it to take more than a couple of days do it we've already got several part time workers in here helping us with the january runoff so we've got the staff here already.

Counties will have until december second to finish the recount.

Here are some dates to keep in mind... as we get closer to the georgia run-off election.

You have until december 7th to register to vote... if you want to cast a ballot in the run off.

You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff ... by going online, by mail, fax or in person.

If you wish to vote in person... statewide early voting starts on monday december 14th.

And the run off election is set for tuesday, january 5th.

