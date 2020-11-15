Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PD: 13-year-old shot near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 00:20s - Published
PD: 13-year-old shot near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

PD: 13-year-old shot near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

Police say a 13-year-old boy was shot near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at around 6:30 p.m.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Teen shot near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road

A 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot Wednesday afternoon near 83rd Avenue and...
azcentral.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Thanksgiving testing blitz, some sites booked through next week [Video]

Thanksgiving testing blitz, some sites booked through next week

As we race toward the Thanksgiving holiday, lines of cars wrapped around a drive-thru COVID testing site at 67th Avenue and Indian School Road Friday.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:04Published
BALLOON MAN Documentary movie [Video]

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie

BALLOON MAN Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The rubber met the road in the early 1970s for Bill Costen. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills and later being sent to a Buffalo farm..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published
12-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot In Pullman [Video]

12-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot In Pullman

Police say the boy was struck when a 13-year-old boy was handling a gun and it discharged.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:17Published