Teams begin to navigate the pause on sports

Byron will utilize virtual practices for the next month.

"* december.xxx i mean i'm a little disappointed because i was hoping to have a full season and get back to normal.

2020 has been anything but a normal year.

Student?

"* athlete travis underwood's story is like so many others.

He's disappointed by the four?

"*week pause on sports ?

"* but fully aware of why its necessary.

For me, my grandparent live right next to me so i would feel bad if something were to ever happen to them and i was the cause of it happening.

Today would have been the first day of practice for boys basketball.

Instead, coach kyle finney is finding new ways to keep his athletes active and involved.

(we) had our first virtual practice tonight which is something i thought i'd never expereince but ti actually went well with the kids just kind of touching base.

It's just good to see their faces again.

Yeah a few jokes, a few laughs.

Just kind of saying hi to everybody ?

"* see how they're doing and just going on from there.

The bears plan to continue virtual practices, but the young hoopsters will have to get after it independently; shooting ?

"* dribbling ?

"* an working out.

Coach finney will be eager to see his players back in the gym when the pause is over.

With our summer taken away, we couldn't have any summer with these kids so it's going to be kind of be starting over a little bit from scratch but you still need them in the gym.

Until players reunite in the gym ?

"* jeff underwood is encouraging his twin sons to put their disappointment in perspective.

Think about the healthcare workers and what they're dealing with right now, think about the families that ahve lost someone to covid ?

"* that really adjusts your perspective on things and really be thankful for what you have and not necessarily wish about things you didn't have, just be thankful for what you have.

Jeff hopes the numbers improve enough over the next four weeks to allow his sons back on the court?

"**- even if he won't be allowed to sit in the stands and cheer them on.

Said he is trying answer as many of his players questions as possible, but reminds them that it's a fluid situation and things can change