‘I urge automobile industry to manufacture flex-fuel engines’: Nitin Gadkari

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws entered day 20, top ministers from the Modi government continue to claim that the farmers are being misled. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that pictures of a man who was arrested from Naxal affected Gadchiroli, people who gave ‘anti-India’ speeches in Delhi were also seen during the protests. Gadkari said that these people have nothing to do with the farmers, yet their posters are seen. Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy questioned why protests over the issue were being held in countries like US, Canada and the UK. He said that the farmers need to be vigilant as some forces are trying to malign the country by using the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said that India's economy is moving much faster than it was anticipated by economists. Bajaj further mentioned the International Monetary Fund report had predicted that India's growth should be 8.8% in next financial year. Tarun Bajaj said, "Despite COVID-19 situation, our growth story, which we feel is intact, is also accepted by others, who are ready to invest in India. We continue to see an uptick in economy for past few months since opening up of economy post lockdown. We are expecting a further improvement in November. The economy is moving much faster than anticipated by economists. This is mentioned in IMF report which says India's growth should be 8.8% in next financial year, which is highest for major economies."