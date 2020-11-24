‘I urge automobile industry to manufacture flex-fuel engines’: Nitin Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari urged the automobile industry to manufacture flex fuel engines in the country.

The road transport and highways minister was addressing a virtual conference.

Gadkari highlighted how companies from USA, Brazil and Canada are manufacturing flex-engines which gives consumers a choice to either use ethanol or petrol.

In his address, Gadkari also thanked Bajaj and TVS for manufacturing scooter running on bio-ethanol fuel.

Watch the full video for more details.