Coastal parts of Chennai on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.


