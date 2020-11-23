Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.
A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm a day after, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. It announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Trains were partially and fully cancelled in some districts. Watch the full video for more details.
Storm warning cage no 3 has been installed at Puducherry port. Depression over South West Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on Nov 25, predicted IMD. Advisories to fishermen to not enter the sea have been issued.