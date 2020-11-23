Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar



A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm a day after, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. It announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Trains were partially and fully cancelled in some districts. Watch the full video for more details.

