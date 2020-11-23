Global  
 

Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

Watch: Chennai's weather changes ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'

The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24.

The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.


