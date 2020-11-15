U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In Office

COVID-19 cases in the United States could reach 20 million before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated.

Researchers projected this number in a study published Monday in Scientific Reports.

According to a new model, current social distancing reflects an approximate 60% return to normalcy.

At more than 12.2 million cases, the United States already has the most cases of any country.

The US is also home to the most deaths of any country at more than 256,000.