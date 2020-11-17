COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%
[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.