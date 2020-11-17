Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:39s - Published
COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms

COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms

Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell.

After you get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, you may experience some negative side effects.

The CDC met to discuss whether to recommend the use of any Covid-19 vaccines.

The US Food and Drug Administration or FDA is the agency that might authorize one.

Volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

 The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News
Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca [Video]

Dow Jumps 210 Points On Vaccine News From AstraZeneca

On Monday, US stocks rose. AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate demonstrated an average efficacy rate of 70%. This is the third COVID-19 vaccine said to have surpassed the Food and Drug Administration's requirement of 50% effectiveness. S&P 500: 3,580.82, up 0.7% Dow Jones industrial average: 29,473.41, up 0.7% (210 points) Nasdaq composite: 11,929.04, up 0.6%

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

ER doctor discusses AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and a new antibody treatment

 With one week left in November, the U.S. has already seen its highest monthly coronavirus case total. This comes as AstraZeneca announced that trials show its..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on November 22, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States government public health agency

Millions stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite urgent COVID-19 warnings

 As coronavirus cases soar, millions of people are sticking to their Thanksgiving travel plans despite the CDC urging them to stay home. Kris Van Cleave takes a..
CBS News

More Americans flying despite CDC urging them to stay put

 More than 1 million passengers boarded flights on Sunday – the most since mid-March. Expect full planes, experts say.
CBS News
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings [Video]

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Co-Diagnostics wins European CE marks for Logix Smart coronavirus, influenza A/B tests

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) announced Tuesday that its Logix Smart ABC (Influenza A/B,...
Proactive Investors - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Three vaccines await FDA approval [Video]

Three vaccines await FDA approval

Drug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
Promising Phase 3 trial results from COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

Promising Phase 3 trial results from COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca is the latest drugmaker to announce promising Phase 3 trial results from its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

FDA To Discuss Emergency Authorization For Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

An FDA advisory committee will meet next month to discuss an emergency use authorization. The emergency use authorization would be for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. Earlier this week, Pfizer said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published