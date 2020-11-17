COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause Flu-Like Symptoms

Americans need to be prepared for the possibility that they may feel a little unwell.

After you get a coronavirus vaccine, if one is authorized, you may experience some negative side effects.

The CDC met to discuss whether to recommend the use of any Covid-19 vaccines.

The US Food and Drug Administration or FDA is the agency that might authorize one.

Volunteers in vaccine trials have reported they frequently feel flu-like effects after getting vaccinated.