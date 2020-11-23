AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show
UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.
Though the late stage trial results showed an efficacy of 70% on average, up to 90% of people can be...
AstraZeneca and The University of Oxford's covid-19 vaccine is 70% effective, the groups say. Here's...
The coronavirus vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective, said the drugmaker, which became...
Three vaccines await FDA approval Drug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:55 Published 5 hours ago
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:56 Published 9 hours ago