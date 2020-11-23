AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.View on euronews

An estimated one crore frontline health workers will received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of..

