Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Covid-19: One crore frontline healthcare workers identified to received vaccine in first phase

 An estimated one crore frontline health workers will received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, with around 92 per cent of..
IndiaTimes

Students defy virus and reimagine 'Romeo & Juliet'

 High school students defy pandemic, discover joys of voice acting while making animated film version of 'Romeo & Juliet' after original plans to stage a..
USATODAY.com

Lisa Montgomery's execution, delayed by attorneys' COVID-19 cases, rescheduled for Jan. 12

 Lisa Montgomery was convicted in 2007 of fatally strangling a 23-year-old pregnant woman, cutting open her body and kidnapping her baby.
 
USATODAY.com
Gasparilla parades postponed until April due to COVID-19 [Video]

Gasparilla parades postponed until April due to COVID-19

Tampa's famous Gasparilla parades have been postponed until April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:10Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says [Video]

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:19Published

Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectiveness

 AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied..
CBS News

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

 The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

 The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca COVID vaccine is 70% effective data shows

Though the late stage trial results showed an efficacy of 70% on average, up to 90% of people can be...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •InvezzNew Zealand HeraldbizjournalsCBS NewsNYTimes.comSBSMid-DayNewsday


AstraZeneca and Oxford University's vaccine is effective at preventing COVID-19, trial results suggest. Here's everything we know so far.

AstraZeneca and The University of Oxford's covid-19 vaccine is 70% effective, the groups say. Here's...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com


Covid-19 Live Updates: AstraZeneca and Oxford University Say Their Vaccine Is ‘Highly Effective’

The coronavirus vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective, said the drugmaker, which became...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Related videos from verified sources

Three vaccines await FDA approval [Video]

Three vaccines await FDA approval

Drug maker Astrazeneca announcing today its vaccine candidate was up to 90 percent effective in large-scale trials.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:55Published
Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:56Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: 3rd major COVID-19 vaccine shown to be effective and cheaper

Another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is showing promising results. AstraZeneca is the third company to report a vaccine with a high efficacy rate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:31Published