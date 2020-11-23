Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday.

Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry.

North coastal districts & delta districts could witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Regional meteorological centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea.

NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

