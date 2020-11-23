Global  
 

Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates

Video Credit: HT Digital Content
Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday.

Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.

Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry.

North coastal districts & delta districts could witness extremely heavy rainfall.

Regional meteorological centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea.

NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Watch the full video for more details.


The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24. The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry brace for cyclone Nivar

A senior National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officer said while 12 teams have been pre-deployed, 18 are on standby in these states and the Union Territory of Puducherry. With the depression over the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Tuesday and cross the coast as a severe cyclonic storm a day after, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday reviewed the situation, asking the respective district administrations to be on guard. It announced suspension of inter and intra-district bus services in seven districts from Tuesday, till further orders. Trains were partially and fully cancelled in some districts.

