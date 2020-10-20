Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time. The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG.
[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.