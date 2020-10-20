Global  
 

Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s
Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P.

Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.


Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19

Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time. The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34
Taylor Swift wins sixth AMA Artist of Year

Taylor Swift wins sixth AMA Artist of Year

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22) and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:50

Bad Bunny canceled AMAs performance after testing positive for COVID-19, not showing 'major symptoms'

 Bad Bunny was forced to cancel his scheduled American Music Awards performance after testing positive for COVID-19, his publicist confirmed Monday.
USATODAY.com

2020 American Music Awards: BTS, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, here's the complete winners list

 The 2020 American Music Awards (AMA) aired on Sunday night from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater with host Taraji P. Henson. The show featured performances from..
WorldNews

AMAs host Taraji P. Henson: 'Taylor, call me, girl'

 Taraji P. Henson is hosting the American Music Awards on Sunday. The actress says she's out to prove she's "more than just Cookie or a dramatic actress" and..
USATODAY.com
Taraji P. Henson calls off engagement

Taraji P. Henson calls off engagement

Taraji P. Henson and her fiance Kelvin Hayden have split and ended their engagement.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49

In CA: Anti-curfew event draws maskless protestors, and L.A. suspends outdoor dining

 Plus: Tesla will remain open, GM switches sides in state pollution fight, and Newsom's family in quarantine
 
USATODAY.com

Grocery store workers alarmed as coronavirus cases soar

 "Everyone who works in my store is afraid of getting infected," said one Los Angeles supermarket employee.
CBS News
Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

Millions travel for Thanksgiving despite warnings

[NFA] The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened over 3 million passengers this weekend ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, its busiest weekend since mid-March, as people ignored a call from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) not to travel. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:13

