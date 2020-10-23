Meerut, UP: Baby girl found stuffed inside 3 gunny bags, left to die|Oneindia News

A baby girl was found stuffed inside three gunny bags on the side of a road in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

India Meteorological Department informed on Tuesday that as deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm, Cyclone Nivar is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the south-western Bay of Bengal coastal area of the country during the evening of November 25.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday that Coronavirus cases in Delhi have been decreasing since hitting all-time high of 8,593 cases on November 10.

Allahabad High Court has said that two previous judgments on conversion for marriage – including one Yogi Adityanath recently used to justify a 'love jihad' Bill – are "bad in law".

A case filed against a Muslim man by the parents of his wife, who converted to Islam last year to marry him, has been cancelled by the Allahabad High Court.

#LoveJihad #DonaldTrump #CucloneNivar