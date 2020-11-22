Leaders pay last respects to former Assam CM Gogoi in Guwahati

Global  
 

Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati on November 24.

He passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati.

Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications.

His health condition was in critical stage.


