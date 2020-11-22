Leaders pay last respects to former Assam CM Gogoi in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal paid last respects to Tarun Gogoi, who passed away on November 23 at GMCH hospital in Guwahati. Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi passed away at age of 86. Veteran Congress leader's Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August.
Former Assam chief minister and veteran Congress politician Tarun Gogoi passed away at the age of 86 in Guwahati on November 23. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. Gogoi's health condition was in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma..