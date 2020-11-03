Global  
 

Reducing quarantine period was 'complicated'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 14:38s - Published
Reducing quarantine period was 'complicated'

Reducing quarantine period was 'complicated'

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps talks to Kay Burley about reducing quarantine time on arrival for international passengers.


England cuts traveler quarantine period to five days

England is drastically reducing its 14-day quarantine period for people arriving from most...
Ruling looms on quarantine

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will tomorrow deliberate on whether or not...
News24.com | England to arrive in SA on Monday, tour expected to go ahead

England's cricketers are expected to arrive in Cape Town on Monday to begin a 10-day quarantine...
Related videos from verified sources

Rescued migrants transferred to quarantine ship [Video]

Rescued migrants transferred to quarantine ship

More than 200 migrants rescued by Open Arms, a Spanish NGO, were transferred on Saturday (November 14) from the charity vessel to another boat for a mandatory quarantine period. Olivia Chan reports.

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali [Video]

Women's T20: 'Quarantine period is challenging,' says Velocity skipper Mithali

The Women's T20 Challenge will be played from November 04 to November 09, 2020 in UAE's Sharjah. Three teams- Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas will play in the T20 Challenge. Addressing the..

