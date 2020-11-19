Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B makes history at 2020 American Music Awards

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
Cardi B makes history at 2020 American Music Awards

Cardi B makes history at 2020 American Music Awards

Cardi B's song, "WAP," with Megan Thee Stallion won the award for favorite song in the Rap/Hip Hop category at the American Music Awards on Nov.

22.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

American Music Awards American Music Awards Annual American music awards show

Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners [Video]

Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners

The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time. The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Cardi B Cardi B American rapper, songwriter, and actress

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Sales Top $1.2 Million on Day 1

 Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B have more in common than 'WAP' ... they can now both boast massively successful clothing lines with Fashion Nova. Meg's new..
TMZ.com
Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year [Video]

Cardi B named Billboard Woman of the Year

Cardi B has been named the recipient of the 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion American rapper from Texas

ShowBiz Minute: Swift, AMAs, Perry

 Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording her old music; American Music Awards celebrate The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and..
USATODAY.com
Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’ [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion slams Tory Lanez in new diss track ‘Shots Fired’

On Thursday night, Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album, ‘Good News’.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published

Hip hop music Hip hop music Music genre

Related news from verified sources

Cardi B Blames Her Mouth For Missing Out On Historic AMAs Appearance

Cardi B Blames Her Mouth For Missing Out On Historic AMAs Appearance New York rapper Cardi B‘s mouth is known for getting her into trouble but now it cost her a chance...
SOHH - Published

Cardi B Makes History with American Music Awards 2020 Win!

Cardi B made history at the 2020 American Music Awards – and she unfortunately wasn’t even there...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Related videos from verified sources

2020 American Music Awards Highlights [Video]

2020 American Music Awards Highlights

At the 2020 American Music Awards, a few talented Canadians stole the spotlight, including Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. Plus, more highlights from the coveted award show, including Jennifer Lopez..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:21Published
Taylor Swift wins sixth AMA Artist of Year [Video]

Taylor Swift wins sixth AMA Artist of Year

Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22) and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Doja Cat Reacts To Winning New Artist Of The Year Award At 2020 AMAs [Video]

Doja Cat Reacts To Winning New Artist Of The Year Award At 2020 AMAs

While backstage at the 2020 American Music Awards, Doja Cat reveals why she was "so surprised" she won New Artist of the Year. Plus, she shares what to expect from her upcoming album.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:21Published