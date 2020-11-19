Cardi B makes history at 2020 American Music Awards
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Here are the 2020 American Music Awards Winners The American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, took place Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970 Reggaeton Phenom Bad Bunny Tests Positive For COVID-19 Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. CNN reports the artist has had to cancel his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday. Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his hit "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez live for the first time. The multi-platinum artist won two AMAs, "Favorite Male Artist -- Latin" and "Favorite Album -- Latin" for his sophomore solo album, "YHLQMDLG. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970
ShowBiz Minute: Swift, AMAs, Perry Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording her old music; American Music Awards celebrate The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Justin Bieber and..
USATODAY.com
21 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
New York rapper Cardi B‘s mouth is known for getting her into trouble but now it cost her a chance...
SOHH - Published
10 hours ago
Cardi B made history at the 2020 American Music Awards – and she unfortunately wasn’t even there...
Just Jared - Published
1 day ago Also reported by •
E! Online
Related videos from verified sources
2020 American Music Awards Highlights At the 2020 American Music Awards, a few talented Canadians stole the spotlight, including Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber. Plus, more highlights from the coveted award show, including Jennifer Lopez.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:21 Published 11 hours ago
Taylor Swift wins sixth AMA Artist of Year Taylor Swift was named artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday (November 22) and won two other trophies in a ceremony held live in Los Angeles amid tight coronavirus curbs. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 14 hours ago