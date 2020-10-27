Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bigg Boss 14 Day 51 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Saves Eijaz Khan, Nominates Aly Goni

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:04s - Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 51 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Saves Eijaz Khan, Nominates Aly Goni

Bigg Boss 14 Day 51 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik Saves Eijaz Khan, Nominates Aly Goni

Mondays in Bigg Boss 14 are never fun for the housemates as they have to face the dreaded nominations.

Well, this time Bigg Boss put the fate of each contestant in another housemate's hands.

In the end, captain Kavita Kaushik got to use a special power to nominate one contestant and save another.

Here's everything that happened!


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kavita Kaushik Kavita Kaushik Indian actress

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight [Video]

Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik Pushes Eijaz Khan During Fight

Bigg Boss 14 saw some of the major fights inside the house in the last episode. With Eijaz and Kavita under the same roof, explosions are bound to happen, but the last fight might be one of the biggest fights till date. The episode began with Kavita-Jasmin having an argument. When Aly Gony jumped to defend his BFF, it just got worse. Things were about to settle when Eijaz and Kavita got into a fight, again, and this time the latter even pushed the former! A new captaincy task was announced and Rubina and Rahul turned into queen and king while the rest of the house became 'sevaks'. Check out the detailed highlight of the episode here.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:47Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 26: Captain Eijaz Khan Sends Kavita Kaushik To Red Zone

Eijaz Khan became the new captain of the Bigg Boss 14 house after winning the captaincy task with help from Red Zone members Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Pavitra Punia. He later got into a war of words with Kavita Kaushik, who claimed that they aren’t as close as Eijaz says. The house also saw its very first tabadla thanks to which Nikki returned to the Green Zone. Here’s everything that happened on 29th October!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:31Published
Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: New Captaincy Task Announed, Jasmin-Rahul Get Into A Fight [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: New Captaincy Task Announed, Jasmin-Rahul Get Into A Fight

The last episode of Bigg Bigg Boss saw some huge fights. Rahul and Jaan continued to have a verbal spat while an argument broke between wild card contestants Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit. Bigg Boss announced a Captaincy task, which created a huge spat between Jasmin and Rahul.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:53Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu

Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined. Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, left housemates shocked when he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu and called him a product of nepotism. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi lauds Kavita Kaushik for saving Eijaz Khan from being nominated; says, 'Proud of you, meri jaan'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Kavita Kaushik choosing Eijaz Khan over Abhinav Shuka...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsDNA


Bigg Boss 14: Are you bored of watching Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan fight over petty issues? Vote now

On day 40 episode of Bigg Boss 14, furious Kavita Kaushik pushed Eijaz Khan and the duo get into a...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA


Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan once again get the chance to become the captain of the house

Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan once again get the chance to become the captain...
Bollywood Life - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Highlights: Aly Goni Becomes The New Captain

In the last episode of Bigg Boss 14, the dance competition continued and finally, the house got a new captain. But that wasn't without the drama. Pavitra had a fallout wiith Rahul when he revealed he..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:40Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 39 Highlights: Jasmin Is Asked To Nominate Aly For Rubina’s Sake

The court session of Farah Ki Adalat continued in the Bigg Boss 14 house on Day 39 and it was later followed by an extremely exciting nomination task. While Aly Goni was asked to destroy Jasmin..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:20Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 38 Highlights: Housemates Face Judgment In Farah Khan’s Adalat

After an exciting Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 housemates endured a grilling session in Farah Khan's adalat. Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni, who finally came..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 08:15Published