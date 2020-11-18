Precious Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University Library
Precious Darwin notebooks reported stolen from Cambridge University Library
Two Charles Darwin manuscripts have been reported as stolen from CambridgeUniversity Library, two decades after they were last seen.
Staff believed theprecious items had been “mis-shelved” within the vast archives late in 2000and the matter was not reported to Cambridgeshire Police until October 20 thisyear.