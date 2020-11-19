Delhi Crime wins International Emmy for Best Drama | Oneindia News

Indian web series Delhi Crime has won the international Emmy award for best drama, in what comes as a big recognition for Indian digital content.

Netflix India's Original series Delhi Crime is helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta and is a crime solving drama based on the gangrape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in the Indian capital city in 2012.

#DelhiCrime #Emmy #Netflix