Delhi Crime wins International Emmy for Best Drama | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:32s
Indian web series Delhi Crime has won the international Emmy award for best drama, in what comes as a big recognition for Indian digital content.

Netflix India's Original series Delhi Crime is helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta and is a crime solving drama based on the gangrape of a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in the Indian capital city in 2012.

