Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian birthday poem into track Lost In The World

Kanye West's song Lost In The World started life as a poem he had written for his wife Kim Kardashian's 30th birthday.


When Kanye West's birthday card to Kim Kardashian inspired his music

American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has recalled how a birthday card her husband, hip-hop star...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just JaredDNA


Kim Kardashian Reveals Personal Kanye West Card From 30th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Reveals Personal Kanye West Card From 30th Birthday Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is celebrating Kanye West‘s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy in...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizDNA


Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Story About Kanye West's Hit "Lost In the World" on Album's Anniversary

Kim Kardashian just revealed a major detail about the song "Lost In the World" off husband Kanye...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizDNA



