The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:28s - Published
The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets

The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets

The Undoing - Noah Jupe on His Character’s Surprising Secrets - HBO - Noah Jupe’s The Undoing character, Henry, has kept a lot of secrets — but at what cost?

Hear from him, Hugh Grant and more on the big twists.

#HBO #TheUndoing Plot synopsis: Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves.

Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations.

Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.


