Oxford lead scientist: Covid vaccine success fantastic news

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Oxford lead scientist: Covid vaccine success fantastic news

Oxford lead scientist: Covid vaccine success fantastic news

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the University of Oxford's Covid vaccine, said it was "fantastic news" to see results against the virus.

The vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, was found to have an overall efficacy of 70%, but could be around 90% effective when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later.

Report by Alibhaiz.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sarah Gilbert British vaccinologist

The woman who designed the Oxford vaccine

 Prof Sarah Gilbert got to work quickly on a coronavirus vaccine in January after decades of research.
BBC News

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine trial shows up to 90% effectiveness

 The coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is up to 90% effective in preventing the disease, with clinical trials also..
CBS News

AstraZeneca vaccine brings more hope as hospitalizations soar

 The AstraZeneca vaccine created with Oxford University is another sign of hope for the world as cases and hospitalizations run rampant. Dr. Amesh Adalja joins..
CBS News
William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough [Video]

William congratulates Oxford University over vaccine breakthrough

The Duke of Cambridge has congratulated Oxford researchers via a video callafter their vaccine was found to be up to 90% effective in preventingCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy [Video]

Van-Tam: Oxford vaccine easier to use and deploy

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bengal will work with Centre to implement Covid-19 vaccination programme: Mamata to PM

 West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that her government is fully prepared to work with the Centre and all..
IndiaTimes

Covid-19 vaccine: India Aatmanirbhar for syringes, says industry

 An industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus updates: Maryland State Police to enforce COVID restrictions; Los Angeles County stay-at-home order coming?; 257K US deaths

 Shoppers are panic-buying, again. One Tennessee mayor is waiting for guidance from the "Holy Spirit." 257K U.S. deaths. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show [Video]

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:17Published
AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says [Video]

AstraZeneca awaiting 'relatively fast' vaccine approval from the EU, executive says

The company's Executive Vice President for Europe and Canada told Euronews that once approved the vaccine could be distributed "very fast" across all EU member states.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:19Published

Infectious disease specialist explains why AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine can vary in effectiveness

 AstraZeneca announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective and even shows signs of reducing asymptomatic spread. It's effectiveness varied..
CBS News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:29Published
PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom [Video]

PM: People who test negative to be given more freedom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2. The mass community testing will allow those who test negative more freedom to meet up with friends and family who have also tested negative. Report by Alibhaiz.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:14Published
Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement [Video]

Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement

Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

New COVID-19 vaccine candidate up to 90% effective and different from others [Video]

New COVID-19 vaccine candidate up to 90% effective and different from others

AZD1222 is AstraZeneca's newest COVID-19 vaccine candidate, but here is how it differs from the previous two.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:38Published
AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper [Video]

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper

AstraZeneca, 3rd Major COVID-19 Vaccine, Shown to Be Effective and Cheaper. On Monday, the drugmaker announced the "exciting results" based on an analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil. Because..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
How AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares To Moderna, Pfizer [Video]

How AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Compares To Moderna, Pfizer

Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:09Published