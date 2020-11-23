Oxford lead scientist: Covid vaccine success fantastic news

Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the University of Oxford's Covid vaccine, said it was "fantastic news" to see results against the virus.

The vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, was found to have an overall efficacy of 70%, but could be around 90% effective when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn