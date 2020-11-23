Oxford lead scientist: Covid vaccine success fantastic news

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam has said the Oxford University and AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to use and easier to deploy over other vaccines due to the temperature it can be held at. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas.
While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed all regions across England under the toughest Tier 3 restrictions will be offered a six-week surge in testing when the lockdown ends on December 2.
The mass community testing will allow those who test negative more freedom to meet up with friends and family who have also tested negative.
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber.