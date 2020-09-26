Global  
 

Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:24s - Published
In one of the proud moments for India, Netflix series 'Delhi Crime' won the 'Best Drama Series' category at 48th International Emmy Awards on the night of November 23.

The official Twitter handle of 'International Emmy Awards' announced the news.

The crime-thriller 'Delhi Crime' is based on the 2012 gangrape-murder case.

The seven-episode series has a terrific cast of Shefali Shah, Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain in key roles.

Delighted with the win, actor Shefali Shah also expressed her joy on her Twitter handle.

'Delhi Crime' was first aired on OTT platform, Netflix on March 22, 2019 and is directed by Richie Mehta.


