Proud moment! 'Delhi Crime' bags International Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama Series'

Richie Mehta, writer and director of Netflix's Delhi Crime, inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, reacts to the show's nomination for Best Drama at the International Emmys, not returning for season 2, and taking his time with projects.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:15Published
'The Queen's Gambit' sets a new viewership record for Netflix, Scarlet Johansson and Colin Jost went the unconventional route for their wedding and Marvel plans to start shooting the 'Black Panther' sequel this summer.
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:25Published
Mira Nair’s Netflix show A Suitable Boy brings Vikram Seth’s novel of the same name on screen. Starring Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khattar and Tabu in lead, the show the show boasts of talented names like Ram Kapoor, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Verma, Rasika Duggal, Namit Das, Danesh Razvi, Shahana Goswami, and Vinay Pathak playing in supporting roles. It is set in post-partition India and showcases the life of a young girl torn between family and her new romance. Here’s our review of A Suitable Boy:
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:33Published
Actors Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Mahira Kakkar get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. In this episode, the actors talk about their upcoming release 'A Suitable Boy'. Mira Nair’s A Suitable Boy is set to stream on October 23 on Netflix. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 19:19Published
Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Divyenndu Sharmaa get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'. The actors speak about their upcoming release Mirzapur 2 and reveal their favourite characters. Mirzapur stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya whose supremacy is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent to his empire, Munna, played by Divyenndu, isn’t welcoming of the two brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority. The first season ended with Munna killing Bablu and injuring Guddu. The show also stars Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Duggal and Kulbhushan Kharbandha. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment, the second season of Mirzapur will premiere on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video. Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 18:01Published
Indian web series Delhi Crime has won the international Emmy award for best drama, in what comes as a big recognition for Indian digital content. Netflix India's Original series Delhi Crime is helmed..
Mussolini The Untold Story Trailer HD (1985) - Mini Series - Plot synopsis: Featuring mesmerizing performances from George C. Scott (The Exorcist III, Patton) as the eponymous dictator, Virginia Madsen..
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Chennai International Airport on November 22, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. Home Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone of..