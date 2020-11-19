Adorable moment a tired dog was caught ‘talking’ in her sleep
This is the adorable moment a sleeping dog was caught 'talking' in her sleep during a vivid dream.
Six-and-a-half-month-old Labrador Frida was enjoying a snooze with owner Alejandra Franchi when she started chattering and champing her teeth.
The commotion woke Alejandra who grabbed her camera and captured the heartwarmingly hilarious moment on film.
Alejandra, a chef, from Southampton, said: "I fell in love when saw her doing this.
She was completely asleep and she looked adorable.
