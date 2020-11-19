Global  
 

Adorable moment a tired dog was caught ‘talking’ in her sleep

This is the adorable moment a sleeping dog was caught 'talking' in her sleep during a vivid dream.

Six-and-a-half-month-old Labrador Frida was enjoying a snooze with owner Alejandra Franchi when she started chattering and champing her teeth.

The commotion woke Alejandra who grabbed her camera and captured the heartwarmingly hilarious moment on film.

Alejandra, a chef, from Southampton, said: "I fell in love when saw her doing this.

She was completely asleep and she looked adorable.


