Brazil racism protests: Widespread anger over killing of Black man

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Brazil racism protests: Widespread anger over killing of Black man
Anger in Brazil over the killing of a Black man at a supermarket.

'Vidas Negras Importam': Killing of black man on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks protests [Video]

'Vidas Negras Importam': Killing of black man on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:20Published

Related videos from verified sources

Brazil anti-racism demonstrations : protests erupt after a black man was killed by security guards [Video]

Brazil anti-racism demonstrations : protests erupt after a black man was killed by security guards

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 08:31Published
Brazil anti-racism demos : Protests erupt after a black man was killed by security guards [Video]

Brazil anti-racism demos : Protests erupt after a black man was killed by security guards

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 07:55Published
'Carrefour murderer!': Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards [Video]

'Carrefour murderer!': Brazil sees more protests after black man killed by security guards

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:43Published