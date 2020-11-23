Brazil racism protests: Widespread anger over killing of Black man



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Brazil Largest country in South America PM Modi praises Brazil man 'Vishvanath' for promoting Geeta, Vedanta



While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India's culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India." "I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as 'Vishvanath'. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta and Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called 'Vishvavidya' which is located in hills of Petropolis about an hour's drive from Rio de Janeiro," PM Modi added. "After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later, he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vedanta in India and spent four years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts," PM further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27 Published on January 1, 1970 Chicken consumerism fuelling deforestation in Brazil



Eating chicken from some of our main supermarkets equals deforestation in Brazil. Chicken sold by Tesco, Asda and Lidl - and served up at McDonald's and Nando's - is reared on soya grown on what was wooded savannah - until fires conveniently transformed it into farmland. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn Credit: ODN Duration: 01:28 Published now Brazil's Bolsonaro says he won't take vaccine



Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he will not take a vaccine for the coronavirus, calling it his "right." Despite being infected with the virus in July, Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the seriousness of the pandemic. Eve Johnson reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04 Published now 'Vidas Negras Importam': Killing of black man on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks protests



Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:20 Published now