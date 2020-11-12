Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Turkey pardon at the White House

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Turkey pardon at the White House

Turkey pardon at the White House

The annual turkey pardon is happening.

You can vote on who you want pardoned, corn or cob at whitehouse.gov/gobble


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump won't break with tradition, will proceed with annual Turkey pardon

Despite the angst surrounding the growing number of coronavirus cases nationwide and the ongoing...
FOXNews.com - Published

White House Turkey Pardon Set for Tuesday

The first official turkey pardoning was done in 1989 by President George H.W. Bush but the tradition...
VOA News - Published

Iowa turkeys will travel to White House for Trump's Thanksgiving presidential pardon

The annual holiday "turkey pardoning" tradition was made official in 1989, under former President...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Corn and Cob Are Contestants For 2020 Turkey Pardoning [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Corn and Cob Are Contestants For 2020 Turkey Pardoning

Turkeys Corn and Cob are competing to be the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey. The public can vote on which bird they want to see pardoned by President Trump at the White House on Tuesday (11/24).

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published
Will Trump Pardon Himself? [Video]

Will Trump Pardon Himself?

President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:49Published