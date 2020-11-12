Turkey pardon at the White House
The annual turkey pardon is happening.
You can vote on who you want pardoned, corn or cob at whitehouse.gov/gobble
WEB EXTRA: Corn and Cob Are Contestants For 2020 Turkey PardoningTurkeys Corn and Cob are competing to be the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey. The public can vote on which bird they want to see pardoned by President Trump at the White House on Tuesday (11/24).
Will Trump Pardon Himself?President Donald Trump is refusing to concede the 2020 election to President-elect Joe Biden. Eventually, Trump will have to accept defeat and concede the race. CNN reports that Trump could use his..