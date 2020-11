Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:31s - Published 1 day ago

The agency has raised the level from three to four, which means it's a high risk of getting the coronavirus.

CDC warns 'all people' should avoid traveling on cruise ships

CRUISE SHIPS COULD HAVE ABLEAK FUTURE.

THE CENTERS FORDISEASE CONTROL IS NOWENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO AVOIDCRUISES ALL TOGETHER.

THEAGENCY UPGRADED THE RISK OFCRUISE TRAVEL TO A LEVEL*FOUR* THAT'S THE*HIGHES*RISK LEVEL FOR CONTRACTINGCOVID-19.

THE WARNING ALSOINCLUDES RIVER CRUISES ANDINTERNATIONAL CRUISES.

IFYOU'RE DETERMINED TO SET SAIL,THE C-D- C RECOMMENDS GETTINGTESTED THREE TO FIVE DAYS*AFTE* YOUR TRIP.

EVEN IF YOUTEST NEGATIVE, YOU SHOULD STAYHOME FOR A FULL WEEK.

OFCOURSE, THAT SHOULDN'T BE APROBLEM RIGHT NOW.

MOST MAJORCOMPANIES HAVE DISCONTINUEDCRUISES THROUGH THE END OF THE