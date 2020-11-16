Mortal remains of former CM Tarun Gogoi brought to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati

Mortal remains of former chief minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi was brought to Rajiv Bhawan (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) in Guwahati on November 24.

He passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati.

Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications.

His health condition was in critical stage.