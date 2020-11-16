Mortal remains of former CM Tarun Gogoi brought to Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati

Leaders from various political parties and citizens paid their last respects to former chief minister of Assam Tarun Gogoi at his residence in Guwahati on November 24. He passed away on November 23 at GMCH in Guwahati. Tarun Gogoi was undergoing treatment at GMCH for post-COVID complications. His health condition was in critical stage.
Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time on November 16. This will be Kumar's fourth consecutive term at the helm of the state government. Bharatiya Janata Party's Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi took oath as Nitish's deputies. His deputy in the last term, Sushil Kumar Modi, did not find a berth in the cabinet. Speaking after the ceremony, Nitish said that he will miss Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda attended the event. Meanwhile, opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boycotted the ceremony, alleging miscounting of votes. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments to start work on cold storage facilities during his meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the Covid crisis. ‘Today I spoke to chief ministers of states where the situation is deteriorating. Discussions over the status and distribution of vaccine took place and the picture is clearer now. As a result of joint efforts, today India is in a better situation than other countries when it comes to recovery and fatality rates. Vaccine distribution strategy will be chalked out in collective coordination with states. States must also start working cold storage facilities,’ PM Modi said in his closing remarks. PM Modi also said that efforts need to be made to bring the positivity rate under 5% and the fatality rate under 1%. ‘We need to speed up our efforts to reduce transmission of the virus. Testing, confirmation, contact tracing and data must be given top priority,’ he said. The Prime Minister also urged Chief Ministers to share their vaccine distribution plans with the Centre. He also warned people to guard against any form of laxity in dealing with the virus. Watch the full video for all the details.
Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health condition is in 'very critical' state. He had tested positive for COVID in August. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma..