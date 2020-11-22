Global  
 

Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37

Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37

Patrick Quinn died on Sunday after a seven-year battle with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).


