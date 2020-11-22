|
|
|
Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37
Ice Bucket Challenge Co-Creator Dead at 37
Patrick Quinn died on Sunday after a seven-year battle with the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Patrick Quinn -- who co-created the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge -- has died. Quinn passed away Sunday...
TMZ.com - Published
Also reported by •WorldNews •USATODAY.com •Upworthy •CTV News •DNA •CBS News
|
Pat Quinn, a co-founder of the social media “Ice Bucket Challenge,” died Sunday at the age of 37,...
FOXNews.com - Published
Also reported by •Upworthy •CTV News
|
The man who made the Ice Bucket Challenge famous worlwide has passed away this weekend. The ALS...
HNGN - Published
Also reported by •CTV News •CBS News
|
Related videos from verified sources
|