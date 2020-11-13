Christmas Tree Sales Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade

Christmas Tree Sales Starting Early In BostonInstead of picking out the perfect tree in-person, COVID-19 has some customers leaving it up to the pros.
Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County needs help with holiday gift driveAs we approach the holiday season, many families and organizations are struggling to keep up with holiday traditions.
St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm makes COVID-19 adjustments as holiday season beginsThe St. Joe Christmas Tree Farm team says they are excited to present a new procedure for Christmas tree sales this year in an effort to keep everyone safe and provide more options during the COVID-19..