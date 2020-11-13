Christmas Tree Sales Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs Of Miami-Dade

Christmas Tree Sales Starting Early In Boston



Instead of picking out the perfect tree in-person, COVID-19 has some customers leaving it up to the pros. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County needs help with holiday gift drive



As we approach the holiday season, many families and organizations are struggling to keep up with holiday traditions. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:42 Published 5 days ago