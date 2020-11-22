Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy



While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.

