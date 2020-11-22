Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.
Stocks gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition added to an already brighter mood from progress made on COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects for a speedy global economic revival. Francis Maguire reports.
Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition...