Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Joe Biden's Cabinet Picks Include John Kerry, Alejandro Mayorkas, Avril Haines
The president-elect's transition team shared his picks on Monday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Kerry John Kerry 68th U.S. Secretary of State

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy [Video]

Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy

While President Donald Trump sends his lawyers hither-and-yon to try to overturn the election, President-elect Joe Biden has been busy filling Cabinet slots. HuffPost reports Biden named John Kerry on Monday as his special envoy on climate. He's tasked the former secretary of state with steering a 180-degree turn in US diplomacy on the issue. Kerry will also be advising the incoming Biden administration on the security challenges a warming planet poses.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Joe Biden names his foreign policy team

 WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

The Biden administration: Cabinet starts to take form [Video]

The Biden administration: Cabinet starts to take form

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:45Published
World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines [Video]

World stocks cheered by transition, vaccines

Stocks gained on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to begin his transition added to an already brighter mood from progress made on COVID-19 vaccines and the prospects for a speedy global economic revival. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:44Published

Biden's cabinet, election certifications, Trump's turkey pardon: 5 things to know Tuesday

 Joe Biden is expected to announce Cabinet members, additional states to certify their election results and more news to start your Tuesday.
USATODAY.com

Avril Haines Avril Haines American lawyer

Biden Pick to Lead Spy Agencies Played Key Role in Drone Strike Program Under Obama

 Progressives wonder whether Avril D. Haines, the president-elect’s pick for director of national intelligence, is bold enough. But she believes a good process..
NYTimes.com

Alejandro Mayorkas Alejandro Mayorkas

Biden Nominates Cuban-Born Lawyer to Lead Homeland Security Dept.

 Alejandro N. Mayorkas, a former deputy homeland security secretary, would be tasked with restoring faith in a department that carried out the Trump immigration..
NYTimes.com

Biden taps Alejandro Mayorkas as first immigrant to lead DHS

 Mayorkas, a Cuban immigrant who arrived in the U.S. as a political refugee, would also become the first Latino to lead the department.
CBS News

Alejandro Mayorkas picked as first Latino to head DHS as Biden builds out diverse foreign policy team

 President-elect Joe Biden chose Alejandro Mayorkas, who arrived as a refugee from Cuba, to lead the Department of Homeland Security.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Biden picks Blinken, Mayorkas, Sullivan for key Cabinet positions

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday said he intends to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state,...
FOXNews.com - Published

President-elect Joe Biden to announce Cabinet picks Tuesday

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his first Cabinet picks on Tuesday, two key members of his...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •Mid-Day


Joe Biden's cabinet picks - who they are and why they matter

Joe Biden's cabinet picks - who they are and why they matter President-elect Joe Biden has formally announced some key cabinet picks for his national security and...
Sky News - Published


Related videos from verified sources

US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ - clearing way for transition [Video]

US agency declares Biden ‘apparent winner’ - clearing way for transition

A federal US agency has ascertained that Joe Biden is the “apparent winner” ofthe November 3 election, clearing the way for the start of the transition fromDonald Trump’s administration.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In Office [Video]

U.S. COVID-19 Cases May Reach 20M Before Biden Is In Office

COVID-19 cases in the United States could reach 20 million before President-Elect Joe Biden is inaugurated. Researchers projected this number in a study published Monday in Scientific Reports...

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News [Video]

Trump finally gives a green signal, Jo Biden's transition as US President begins|Oneindia News

Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:08Published