Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted the Foreign Office behaved "properly and in good faith" when dealing with the case of Harry Dunn.
His comments come as the teenager's parents received news they had lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity.
Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved a car crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Ryanair's Chief Executive Michael O'Leary says the government's plans to reduce the quarantine period for travellers arriving into England is "not the best way" to deal with the Covid pandemic.
He suggested pre-departure testing - which would require those who travel to test negative before departure - would be a more efficient method. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced the quarantine period for people arriving in England will be cut from 14 to 5 days providing they test negative for Covid.
From 15th December, travellers will be required to pay for a private test starting from £65. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Professor Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the University of Oxford's Covid vaccine, said it was "fantastic news" to see results against the virus.
The vaccine, developed alongside AstraZeneca, was found to have an overall efficacy of 70%, but could be around 90% effective when administered as a half dose followed by a full dose a month later. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn