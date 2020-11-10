Global  
 

Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case

Raab: Foreign Office behaved in good faith with Dunn case

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has insisted the Foreign Office behaved "properly and in good faith" when dealing with the case of Harry Dunn.

His comments come as the teenager's parents received news they had lost their High Court battle against the Foreign Office over whether their son's alleged killer Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity.

Mr Dunn, 19, died when his motorbike was involved a car crash near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019.

Report by Alibhaiz.

