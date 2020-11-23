Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective | Latest update | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective | Latest update | Oneindia News

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective | Latest update | Oneindia News

After claiming 92% efficiency on November 11, now Russia's developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine candidate say that their vaccine is 95% effective.

The latest report was released after a second interim analysis of clinical trial data.

Russia seeks to manufacture a billion doses of the shots bothfor home and abroad.

#CovidVaccine #SputnikV #VaccineRace


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show [Video]

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, results show

UK group is the latest drugmaker to unveil positive interim data in a scientific race to curb a global pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published
Cyclone Nivar may intensify into severe storm by Wednesday | Oneindia News [Video]

Cyclone Nivar may intensify into severe storm by Wednesday | Oneindia News

Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone Nivar; Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be 90% effective; Case against Netflix officials over kissing scene in temple; Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail in drugs..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:56Published
WBZ News Update For November 23 [Video]

WBZ News Update For November 23

AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine Update; Latest Massachusetts COVID-19 Numbers; Travel Exemption List; 7-Day Forecast

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:32Published