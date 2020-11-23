Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is 95% effective | Latest update | Oneindia News

After claiming 92% efficiency on November 11, now Russia's developers of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine candidate say that their vaccine is 95% effective.

The latest report was released after a second interim analysis of clinical trial data.

Russia seeks to manufacture a billion doses of the shots bothfor home and abroad.

