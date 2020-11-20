Biden's win acknowledged by GSA

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:43s - Published 5 minutes ago

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP STILLSAYS HE WON’T CONCEDE THE 20-20ELECTION.....BUT HE HAS COMECLOSE.A TOP GOVERNMENT AGENCY TELLSPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN THATTHE ADMINISTRATION IS READY TOSTART THE OFFICIAL TRANSITIONPROCESS.JOHN LORINC REPORTS.A NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN INWASHINGTON D-C.Laurence Tribe/Professor,Harvard Law School"Joe Biden is thepresident-elect.

He will be thepresident of the United States."ON MONDAY AFTERNOON BIDENRECEIVED A LETTER, ALSO OBTAINEDBY C-N-N, FROM THE GENERALSERVICES ADMINISTRATION FORMALLYCONFIRMING HIS VICTORY, APROCESS KNOWN AS ASCERTAINMENT.John Avlon/CNN Senior PoliticalAnalyst"I think the headline the Bidenteam is looking for is "MakeGovernment Work Again."THE G-S-A’S LETTER CAME AFTERMICHIGAN FORMALLY CERTIFYING ITSELECTION RESULTS.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETINGAFTERWARD THAT HE SUPPORTEDSTARTING TRANSITION PROTOCOLS.BUT HOURS LATER HE TWEETED THATHE "WILL NEVER CONCEDE TO FAKEBALLOTS."S.E.

Cupp/CNN PoliticalCommentator"’The election was stolen’ isnot the identity, the principlephilosophy, the underlyingidentity of the RepublicanParty.

I mean, it can’t be."BIDEN.....WHO WAS DECLAREDWINNER OF THE 20-20 ELECTIONMORE THAN TWO-WEEKS AGO.....HASALREADY NAMED SEVERAL CABINETNOMINEES.Joe Lockhart/Former White Housepress secretary"These are no-nonsense peoplewho are not out with their ownpolitical agendas."THE BIDEN TEAM WILL NOW HAVEACCESS TO MORE OFFICE SPACE ANDFEDERAL RESOURCES TO HELP EASETHE TRANSITION.Jim Schultz/Former Trump WhiteHouse lawyer"Americans want to sRepublicans hold the liberalDemocrats accountable.

Theywant to wait and see, they wantan insurance policy against theliberal policies that are