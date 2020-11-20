Biden's win acknowledged by GSA
Joe Biden will begin his transition into the white house.
His win was finally acknowledged by the GSA.
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP STILLSAYS HE WON’T CONCEDE THE 20-20ELECTION.....BUT HE HAS COMECLOSE.A TOP GOVERNMENT AGENCY TELLSPRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN THATTHE ADMINISTRATION IS READY TOSTART THE OFFICIAL TRANSITIONPROCESS.JOHN LORINC REPORTS.A NEW ERA IS ABOUT TO BEGIN INWASHINGTON D-C.Laurence Tribe/Professor,Harvard Law School"Joe Biden is thepresident-elect.
He will be thepresident of the United States."ON MONDAY AFTERNOON BIDENRECEIVED A LETTER, ALSO OBTAINEDBY C-N-N, FROM THE GENERALSERVICES ADMINISTRATION FORMALLYCONFIRMING HIS VICTORY, APROCESS KNOWN AS ASCERTAINMENT.John Avlon/CNN Senior PoliticalAnalyst"I think the headline the Bidenteam is looking for is "MakeGovernment Work Again."THE G-S-A’S LETTER CAME AFTERMICHIGAN FORMALLY CERTIFYING ITSELECTION RESULTS.PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP TWEETINGAFTERWARD THAT HE SUPPORTEDSTARTING TRANSITION PROTOCOLS.BUT HOURS LATER HE TWEETED THATHE "WILL NEVER CONCEDE TO FAKEBALLOTS."S.E.
Cupp/CNN PoliticalCommentator"’The election was stolen’ isnot the identity, the principlephilosophy, the underlyingidentity of the RepublicanParty.
I mean, it can’t be."BIDEN.....WHO WAS DECLAREDWINNER OF THE 20-20 ELECTIONMORE THAN TWO-WEEKS AGO.....HASALREADY NAMED SEVERAL CABINETNOMINEES.Joe Lockhart/Former White Housepress secretary"These are no-nonsense peoplewho are not out with their ownpolitical agendas."THE BIDEN TEAM WILL NOW HAVEACCESS TO MORE OFFICE SPACE ANDFEDERAL RESOURCES TO HELP EASETHE TRANSITION.Jim Schultz/Former Trump WhiteHouse lawyer"Americans want to sRepublicans hold the liberalDemocrats accountable.
Theywant to wait and see, they wantan insurance policy against theliberal policies that are