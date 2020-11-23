Global  
 

Luxury Jeweller Creates $1.5 Million Covid-19 Facemask!

A luxury jeweller has created a $1.5 million covid-19 facemask.

It features 250 grams of pure 18k gold, set with 3,608 natural black and white diamonds.

The prestige PPE is described as “fully functional”.

Yvel, the Israeli luxury jewellery brand, say that, with a total weight of about 210 carats, it is the most expensive mask in the world.

Designed to be wearable, it features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 protection mask.

Designed by Isaac Levy, founder & owner of Yvel, the mask was commissioned by an L.A-based businessman and art collector.

The customer placed his order as an act to help support Yvel’s 150 employees in Israel and the U.S.


