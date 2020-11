Majority of shoppers to shop online during pandemic

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published 6 minutes ago

A survey conducted showed that many holiday shoppers are nervous about shopping in public and plan to shop online.

SHE’LL JOIN US AGAIN FOR A FULLREPORT ON IT ON FOX 4 MORNINGNEWS AT XX.THANKS JESS... MANY SHOPPERS AREWORRIED ABOUT SHOPPING ON BLACKFRIDAY, AND THE REST OF THEHOLIDAY SEASON.A SURVEY BY "DELOITTE" FOUNDSOME PEOPLE ARE NERVOUS ABOUTGOING INTO STORES because OF THEPANDEMIC.

OTHERS PLAN TO DOTHEIR BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPINGONLINE THIS YEAR.SOME OF THOSE PEOPLE WILL STAYOUT OF STORES COMPLETELY THISWEEK, TO AVOID LARGE CROWDS.MANY RETAILERS PLANNED FOR FE