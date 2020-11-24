Coat and Face mask distribution at United Way Freeborn County

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 4 minutes ago

You don't need to register before picking up a coat or mask, but it is recommended you call beforehand to see what's available.

"* if you're in need of a coat or a face mask... you can get them for free today in albert lea.

Between 3 and 6 tonight... you can go to the united way of freeborn county to pick up winter gear and or 5 reusable face masks.

If you can't make it out today... they're increasing the days they're available so you can give them a call to make an appointment.

The executive director says they want to help out as many people as they can.

"we have a fairly close relationship with some of the social workers in the area, both from dhs and within the school system and the outer lying counties and inside the albert lea city limits as well.

So we're able to deliver things directly in need."

