Prison staff expected to get vaccine soon

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:24s - Published 4 minutes ago

There has been questions about who will get the covid vaccine first, Prison wardens have been telling their staff to expect to get the vaccine soon.

THE MIDDLE OF DECEMBER.THEN THEY’LL HAVE TO DECIDE WHOGETS THE VACCINE FIRST.THIS MORNING, WE’RE LEARNINGMORE ABOUT *WHO WILL GETPRIORITY FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE.ACCORDING TO THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS-- THE FEDERAL BUREAU OFPRISONS HAS BEEN TELLING WARDENSAND OTHER STAFF MEMBERS...TOPREPARE TO GET VACCINATED WITHINWEEKS.

ALTHOUGH INMATES HAVEBEEN SPREADING THE VIRUS AMONGEACH OTHER...IT’S MOSTLYEMPLOYEES WHO HAVE BEEN BRINGINGIT IN.

IT’S UNCLEAR AS OF R