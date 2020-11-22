Global  
 

What will be allowed in the new tier system?

What will be allowed in the new tier system?

Boris Johnson has set out new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus inEngland through the winter.

Here is what will and will not be allowed undereach tier.


Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter [Video]

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.

PM working on short ease of Covid rules for Christmas [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the government is working on a "special time-limited" ease of Covid restrictions for Christmas. While admitting the festive period "will not be normal", he said people across the UK would be allowed an opportunity to spend Christmas with their loved ones. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson loses audio during virtual Commons statement [Video]

Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber. Report by Czubalam. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Covid-19: Boris Johnson faces political test over new tier system

The three-tier system returns to England but this time MPs are demanding more of the government.
Everything you can and can't do under England's new tier system

Everything you can and can't do under England's new tier system The rules will come into force after lockdown ends on December 2
Covid: What could the new tier system look like?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce his plan for winter on Monday, including a...
Burnham bites back over Tier criticism [Video]

Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham has defended his stand against the government last time England was in a tier system.

After lockdown: What is the new three tier system? [Video]

It's tougher than last time following complaints the previous system wasn't sufficient.

PM confirms tougher Covid tier system once lockdown ends [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed England will re-enter a tiered Covid system once lockdown ends on December 2. However, the restrictions will be more stringent than they previously were,..

