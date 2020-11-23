Emily Murphy Signs Off On Presidential Transition

Finally some signs of truce between US President Donald Trump and the President elect Joe Biden as it emerged that Trump called on his agencies to cooperate. This paves the way for a smooth transition...
[NFA] President-elect Biden was formally given the go-ahead by a key federal agency to begin his transition to the White House, shortly after Michigan certified him as the state's winner. This report..
(CNN)The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden that the Trump administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published