Duration: 11:04s - Published
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Nov. 24, 2020

Good morning, it’s time for your Morning Update!

Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t even describe 2020 in one word…highlighting words like “bushfire”, “acquittal” and “COVID-19”.

But can you?

What word would you use to describe 2020?

