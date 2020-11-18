|
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Nov. 24, 2020
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 11:04s - Published
CBSN Minnesota’s Morning Update: Nov. 24, 2020
Good morning, it’s time for your Morning Update!
Oxford English Dictionary couldn’t even describe 2020 in one word…highlighting words like “bushfire”, “acquittal” and “COVID-19”.
But can you?
What word would you use to describe 2020?
WCCO 4 News - Nov.
24, 2020
