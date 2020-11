Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk is officially the world's second-richest individual, based on the value of Tesla's stock and how much of it he personally owns.

Elon Musk Is Officially the World's (Second) Richest Person

Elon Musk is just a Tesla Inc. rally away from unseating fellow mega-billionaire -- and occasional...

Also reported by • The Verge

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Monday ranked the Tesla Inc. chief executive -- with a $127.9...

Elon Musk had a great day on Wall Street to start the week -- helping him leapfrog Mark Zuckerberg on...