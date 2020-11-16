Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu districts on Nov 25: IMD DG

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, on November 24, informed that extremely heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on November 25.

He added, "The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.