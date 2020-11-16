Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu districts on Nov 25: IMD DG
Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, on November 24, informed that extremely heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on November 25.
He added, "The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.
Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24. He said, "12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'. He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will speak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A cyclone is active on our eastern shores which will affect these states. GOI teams are active and at spot. Centre and states are working together, priority is to evaluate and save people."
Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani
The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24. The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.
Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain & thunderstorm are likely in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh & Puducherry. North coastal districts & delta districts could witness extremely heavy rainfall. Regional meteorological centre has advised fishermen to avoid the sea. NDRF has earmarked 30 teams to launch rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and assured all possible support from Centre in view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar. Watch the full video for more details.
Storm warning cage no 3 has been installed at Puducherry port. Depression over South West Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and..
Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are braced for Cyclone Nivar that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal and is steadily making its way to the coast. These states are expected to experience very..