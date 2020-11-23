Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu districts on Nov 25: IMD DG

Global  
 

Dr. Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department, on November 24, informed that extremely heavy rainfall are expected in coastal and north interior Tamil Nadu districts on November 25.

He added, "The most vulnerable zone is north Tamil Nadu districts." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.


Cyclone Nivar: Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Nov 25, Sec 144 in Puducherry; more details here

 Six special trains of the Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railways have been cancelled on November 25 in view of cyclone Nivar.
Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a press conference in Delhi on November 24. He said, "12 teams positioned in Tamil Nadu, 2 teams in Puducherry and 1 team in Karaikal. 3 teams positioned in Nellore and 1 team in Chittoor. 3 teams pre-positioned in Visakhapatnam. Total 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on standby. Total 30 teams committed." The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'.

Cyclone Nivar is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist RK Jenamani informed on November 24. "Nivar Cyclone is currently 50km south-west of Chennai and is moving north-westward. The prediction is that it is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu coast and cross close to Puducherry at around 5pm tomorrow. It will intensify further," said Jenamani

The parts of Chennai received rainfall on November 24. The city received rainfall ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram on the evening of November 25.

Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain &..

The coastal parts of Chennai are on alert ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar'. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), 'Cyclone Nivar' is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between..

Storm warning cage no 3 has been installed at Puducherry port. Depression over South West Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and cross Tamil Nadu and..

