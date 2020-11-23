Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown
Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough.
The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month.
Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."
Health Secretary Matt Hancock says he hopes the rollout of a new Covid vaccine can begin next month, with the bulk of the deployment continuing in the new year.
The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, could prevent 70.4% of people from getting the virus and up to 90% if a lower dose is used.
Boris Johnson's virtual Commons statement from Downing Street was interrupted due to a technical glitch resulting in the loss of audio. The incident was met with a ripple of laughter from MPs in the chamber.
