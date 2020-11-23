Global  
 

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock stresses importance of tougher Tier 3 restrictions after lockdown

Matt Hancock has told MPs that the Tier 3 restrictions imposed before thesecond national lockdown in England were not strong enough.

The Prime Ministerhas since unveiled beefed-up tiered restrictions which are due to come intoplace next month.

Mr Hancock told a joint session of the Health and SocialCare Committee and Science and Technology Committee: “The trigger thatpersuaded me that we needed to go into national lockdown, having beenessentially the architect of the tiered system and a big supporter of it, wasthat we saw case rates going up suddenly and quite sharply in almost everypart of England."


