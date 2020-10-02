Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details
Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been granted interim relief from arrest by the Bombay High Court.
The High court also asked them to honour the summons and appear before the police for questioning on 8th of January.
The High Court bench also questioned why the sedition charge had been imposed against Kangana and her sister.
‘Why is the sedition section invoked?
Why are we treating citizens of our country like this?’ Justice Shinde said.
‘If someone does not fall in line with the government, then can sedition charges be invoked?’ the court asked.
Kangana and her her sister are accused of creating hatred and communal tension through their social media posts.
The high court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut and her sister, seeking to quash the FIR and the October 17 order passed by the magistrate.
The court advised public prosecutor Deepak Thakare to consider holding a workshop for police and sensitise them on what sections need to be invoked in which case.
