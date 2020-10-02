Kangana Ranaut & sister get interim relief in sedition case l Key details



Actor Kangana Ranaut's younger brother Aksht got married to Ritu Sanghwan. The actor shared pictures from her brother's wedding on Thursday in Udaipur. Sharing photo with the newlyweds, Kangana welcomed her sister-in-law to their family. Kangana, her sister Rangoli and the newlyweds - all looked resplendent in wedding finery. Earlier, Kangana had shared photos and videos from the pre-wedding ceremonies. A video from the wedding also showed the sisters dancing as the band played a popular Rajasthani folk song.

The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. 'No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,' a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab's health and security. He also urged the minister to allow Arnab's family members to meet and speak to him. Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused. Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody. A big political war has also erupted over Goswami's arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places.



Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik, and was taken to the Alibaug police station in neighbouring Raigad district. He was later produced before a magistrate's court in Alibaug which remanded him in judicial custody till November 18. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ram Kadam met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and demanded action against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting Goswami. Kadam also announced that he will hold a hunger strike outside the State Secretariat on Friday against Goswami's arrest. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that all the BJP leaders who have condemned Goswami's arrest should go and meet the family members of Anvay Naik. Several top BJP leaders including the Home Ministers had tweeted against the arrest of the Republic TV editor calling it an attack on press freedom.



Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at Santacruz police station on Thursday. The actor, who is out on bail, was marking her presence at the police station. The actor was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. Rhea has to mark her presence every day for 10 days at the nearest police station between 11 am and 5 pm. The actor was arrested in a drug-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. Rhea was released after 28 days after she was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea for abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriation of funds.