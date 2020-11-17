TXT sing One Direction, BTS and Jessie J in a game of Top of the Props

What are K-pop superstars Tomorrow X Together’s lyrical knowledge like?

In a new game of Cosmopolitan UK's 'Top Of The Props', we challenged Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai to look at a prop, and sing a song inspired by it within 15 seconds.

The results were as hilarious as they were brilliant, thanks to TXT’s singing, dance moves and chocolate break.

Play along and see what songs they come up with, including artists and bands like BTS, One Direction and Shawn Mendes.

#TXT #TomorrowXTogether #BTS