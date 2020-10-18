Guardiola will not rush Sergio Aguero back

Jose Mourinho watched Tottenham produce one of his trademark performances tosecure a 2-0 home win over Manchester City. Counter-attacking goals in eachhalf from Son Heung-min and substitute Giovani Lo Celso handed Spurs astatement victory despite Pep Guardiola’s men dominating possession.
Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.
*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal. Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.
